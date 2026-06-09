Zimbabwean Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practitioner and researcher Dr. Prosper Mutswiri has launched a groundbreaking book aimed at reshaping how emerging economies approach sustainability and responsible business practices.

The book, Adapting ESG for Emerging Market Growth: Towards an Integrated Contextual ESG Implementation Model, was officially released by Midlands State University Press and has already attracted significant interest from business leaders, policymakers and academics across the region.

The publication presents a framework designed to help businesses and governments in developing economies integrate ESG principles while balancing economic growth, social development and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Mutswiri said the book seeks to provide practical solutions for emerging markets facing unique development challenges.

“This book is not just theoretical; it is a call to action for businesses and governments in emerging markets to adopt practices that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance alignment,” he said.

Dr. Mutswiri argued that successful ESG implementation must be rooted in local realities while remaining aligned with global sustainability standards.

He said the framework promotes a balance between profitability, people and the planet, which he described as essential for achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

The book also explores the relationship between ESG principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advocating for an integrated approach that enables organisations to contribute to global sustainability efforts while pursuing economic objectives.

“Emerging economies will play a decisive role in shaping this future,” Dr. Mutswiri said.

The publication has received praise from academics and industry experts who described it as a timely contribution to global sustainability discourse.

In the foreword, Professor Moses Chimbari of Durban University of Technology in South Africa said the book arrives at a critical moment when the global sustainability agenda is facing growing challenges.

“The need for effective and inclusive sustainability frameworks has never been greater,” he said, adding that the book offers a balanced and context sensitive approach to ESG implementation.

Chief Director of Legal Services and Compliance in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Sanguitlal Popatlal, described the work as an authoritative contribution to governance and compliance discussions.

“It provides practical and strategic guidance for strengthening institutional integrity and public sector accountability,” he said.

International Credit Rating Agency Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer Ephraim Chawoneka said the publication advances a context-driven ESG model that could influence policy formulation, investment decisions and corporate strategy across emerging markets.

“This book offers a critical and much needed perspective on ESG, bridging global standards with emerging market realities in ways that are both analytically sound and practically implementable,” he said.

Midlands State University Dyke Publication Director and editor of the book, Dr. Umali Saidi, said the publication represents a major contribution to understanding how ESG frameworks can be effectively implemented within African contexts.

As governments and businesses increasingly embrace sustainability reporting and responsible investment practices, experts say the book is expected to become an important reference for policymakers, corporate leaders and sustainability professionals across the continent.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s growing contribution to global ESG scholarship and reinforces the country’s role in shaping conversations around sustainable development in emerging economies.