The Zimbabwe Women in Business Forum convened a summit focused on scaling women-led businesses.

The event brought together stakeholders from across industries to discuss growth strategies.

Co-Founder and CEO Shama Mandireva Nyamadzavo emphasized the importance of partnerships.

“Collaboration is key to creating platforms that equip women with tools for growth” said Nyamadzavo.

Guest of honor Colonel Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi Chiwenga shared insights on entrepreneurship and innovation.

Nyamadzavo thanked patrons like Rufaro Manzungu and Joy Mataruka (in absentia) for their support.

The forum’s initiatives align with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) support.

“We appreciate His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s support for women in business” said Nyamadzavo.

The summit focused on practical strategies for business growth and sustainability.

The Zimbabwe Women in Business Forum is committed to advancing women entrepreneurs through partnerships.