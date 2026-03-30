The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has trained more than 200 young people in rural Gwanda and Manama as part of a province wide Digital Skills Training Programme aimed at improving youth participation in Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

The initiative currently underway across Matabeleland South Province, is designed to bridge the digital divide by equipping young people with practical ICT skills.

Ministry trainers have been deployed to several districts, and the programme is being supported by a mobile Digital Truck fitted with computers and internet connectivity.

Officials say the trainings are intended to eliminate digital illiteracy, boost youth innovation and promote a development focused mindset among rural communities.

As Zimbabwe prepares for Independence Day celebrations in Maphisa, the Ministry plans to expand the digital skills programme to more districts in the province.

Authorities say the rollout positions Matabeleland South as an emerging hub for digital innovation and strengthens government efforts to empower young people through technology.

The ICT Ministry says the initiative reflects its broader commitment to accelerating digital transformation and ensuring that rural communities are not left behind in the country’s move toward a technology driven economy.