Zimbabwe’s Dr. Chief Sifundo Moyo has been re-elected unopposed to a second term as secretary general of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

The re-election took place during the 11th Ordinary Plenipotentiary Conference currently underway in Kampala, where delegates from across the continent convened to shape the future of Africa’s postal ecosystem amid rapid digital transformation. During the same conference, Uganda’s Mrs. Hope Jessica Ssengooba secured re-election as Assistant Secretary General after defeating Senegal’s Mr. Bassirou Wade in a closely contested vote.

The conference also marked a significant leadership transition. Zimbabwe, through its Head of Delegation, Hon. Minister Tatenda A. Mavetera, formally handed over the Chairmanship of the Plenipotentiary Conference to Uganda, concluding its successful tenure at the helm of PAPU governance structures.

Dr. Moyo’s re-election comes at a critical time for Africa’s postal sector, which is undergoing accelerated transformation driven by e-commerce growth, digital services, and increased private-sector participation.