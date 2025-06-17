Zambia Joins Regional Push to Hold Mobile Operators Accountable for Network Outages

Zambia has joined a growing list of African nations tightening oversight on mobile network operators, as lawmakers ordered Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati to deliver a ministerial statement on Airtel’s recurring service outages.

The directive from Speaker of Parliament Nelly Mutti follows yet another outage by Airtel last week, prompting frustration among MPs and users alike, particularly in rural areas where consistent mobile service is vital for health, education, and emergencies.

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), the country’s telecoms regulator, has already warned Airtel of possible fines due to repeated interruptions. This latest disruption is part of a pattern, with ZICTA previously expressing concern over the telco’s failure to meet quality-of-service benchmarks.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“This matter is affecting everyone,” said Speaker Mutti, calling for urgent answers. “We need to know why the services are poor and what is being done to ensure service providers comply with stipulated guidelines.”

The move reflects a wider trend across Africa. Legislators in South Africa, Cameroon, and other countries are demanding accountability from mobile network operators over poor service delivery, inflated data costs, and the lack of digital inclusion in underserved regions.

In South Africa, MPs recently summoned network providers to address multiple concerns ranging from rural connectivity and spectrum use to economic transformation and data privacy. Parliamentarians emphasized the importance of ensuring mobile services support inclusive growth, job creation, and compliance with universal service obligations.

As pressure mounts continent-wide, the focus is shifting toward enforcing tougher standards and holding telcos accountable, not just for keeping citizens connected, but for advancing digital equity.