Zimbabwe’s dual-currency system is demonstrating sustained macroeconomic resilience compared to last year’s volatile highs, though a gradual build-up of price pressures from early-2026 lows is prompting close monitoring by analysts.

The latest consumer price data for May 2026 reveals that while all major inflation metrics remain firmly in single digits, shifting dynamics between the US Dollar (USD) and Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) are beginning to reshape the domestic pricing landscape.

The most notable shift in May came from the greenback. Annual USD inflation accelerated to 2.8% year-on-year (YoY), up from 2.2% in April. This marks a sharp escalation from the negligible 0.9% recorded in May 2025, pointing to stronger annual price accumulation within the USD cash economy.

However, short-term momentum showed signs of cooling; monthly USD inflation moderated significantly to 0.3%, down from a sharp 1.2% spike in April.

Concurrently, ZiG inflation continues to track in single digits, underlining the massive disinflationary strides achieved over the past twelve months. Annual ZiG inflation held steady at 4.4% YoY in May unchanged from March levels representing a dramatic collapse from the staggering 92.1% peak recorded in May 2025. On a month-on-month basis, ZiG price growth eased to 0.5% from April’s 1.1%, indicating that immediate monthly pressures are softening.

The structural gap between the two currencies is narrowing. Annual ZiG inflation (4.4%) still outpaces USD inflation (2.8%), but the convergence in pricing behaviour suggests a stabilization in how the dual-currency framework operates.

Mirroring these individual trends, annual blended inflation which weights price movements across both currency baskets modestly increased to 3.2% YoY from 2.8% in April. This remains a fraction of the 26.9% recorded a year ago. Monthly blended inflation mirrored the broader trend of cooling short-term momentum, easing to 0.4% in May from 1.1% in April.

While the year-over-year trajectory signals that baseline inflationary pressures are slowly rebuilding, the drop-off in monthly velocity suggests that the near-term spike seen in April may be losing steam.