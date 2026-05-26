Integrated Digital Security Solutions (IDSS), a cybersecurity company says surviving and growing in Zimbabwe’s difficult operating environment has become one of its biggest achievements, after the firm recently secured a major regional cybersecurity award.

IDSS was named Sophos Distributor of the Year for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an accolade awarded to top-performing cybersecurity distributors based on sales performance, market expansion and customer engagement. The recognition came after the company recorded a 26 percent growth in Sophos’ fourth quarter covering January to March 2026, outperforming regional competitors from South Africa.

Speaking to TechnoMag following the award, IDSS Chief Executive Officer Nobuhle Ndebele said the recognition reflected the resilience and hard work of the entire team in navigating Zimbabwe’s volatile economic environment while remaining competitive in the regional cybersecurity industry.

Ndebele said operating in Zimbabwe continues to present significant challenges for businesses due to increasing taxes, regulations and currency instability.

“It’s tough to operate in Zimbabwe. I feel there is a lot of regulation, a lot of taxes that are coming up, it makes it very difficult to work in this environment but we try to survive and stay above the water despite all that,” she said.

She said pricing cybersecurity services is difficult because of the country’s unstable currency system and varying client payment preferences.

“We know there is no stable currency in Zimbabwe. It’s difficult to price. Some want pricing in the local currency which we cannot say no to, we have to accept it, but that comes with a risk,” Ndebele said.

Ndebele however went on to say that so far the company has been doing okay, but the environment is very turbulent and not easy to navigate at all.

“Having an award like this in an environment like this says a lot about who IDSS is” she said.

She also said that despite the economic challenges, Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity sector still presents enormous growth opportunities as organisations increasingly realise the dangers posed by cybercrime.

She said more corporates are now prioritising cybersecurity investments after recognising the financial and operational risks associated with cyberattacks and data breaches.

“Many corporates are now on board because they understand the risks, they realise the threats that are there and the danger in not investing in cybersecurity is actually bigger than investing in cybersecurity” said Ndebele.

Zimbabwe, like many countries globally, has seen growing concerns over ransomware attacks, phishing scams, data leaks and financial cybercrime targeting companies and institutions as digital transformation accelerates across industries.

Ndebele said the rise in cyber breaches locally and internationally means Zimbabwe still has significant untapped opportunities within the cybersecurity market.

“There are many opportunities in cybersecurity in Zimbabwe and the world. There are a lot of breaches happening and there is a gap that can be filled,” she said.

Founded in 2006, IDSS has grown into one of Zimbabwe’s leading cybersecurity firms, specialising in the distribution and sale of internationally recognised cybersecurity solutions and services.