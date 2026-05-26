Ghana has officially entered the growing digital travel era after President John Dramani Mahama launched the country’s first electronic visa system which is a move that will modernise border management and boost tourism and investment.

The new e-visa platform allows travelers to apply for, pay for and receive visas online without physically visiting a Ghanaian embassy or consulate, significantly reducing paperwork and processing delays that have long affected travel into the West African nation.

Ghanaian authorities say business and tourist visas issued through the system will now be processed within 48 hours.

The launch, which coincided with Africa Day commemorations on May 25, also includes a major continental policy shift, with Ghana waiving visa fees for holders of African passports applying through the electronic platform. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa previously described the initiative as part of efforts to make travel to Ghana “faster, simpler and more accessible” while supporting African integration and economic cooperation.

The digital visa transition positions Ghana alongside a growing number of African states that have adopted electronic entry systems as governments increasingly use technology to improve border efficiency, tourism competitiveness and investment attraction.

Countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Zambia have already introduced e-visa or digital travel authorisation systems aimed at simplifying entry procedures for international visitors.

Across Africa, digital visa systems are increasingly being viewed as strategic economic tools rather than simply immigration reforms.

Faster online processing reduces administrative costs, encourages tourism, improves investor confidence and strengthens trade links by making cross-border movement easier for business travelers and entrepreneurs.

For Ghana, one of West Africa’s largest economies and a major tourism destination, the reform is expected to support sectors ranging from aviation and hospitality to conferences, trade and technology investment.

The initiative is also part of a broader digitisation efforts intended to modernise public services and improve international competitiveness.

The new system is also designed to improve security oversight by allowing travelers to be screened digitally before departure. Ghana’s Transport Ministry indicated that the platform will enable advance passenger vetting prior to arrival, aligning the country with global digital border management standards increasingly used in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The introduction of the e-visa system comes amid wider continental discussions around easing travel restrictions within Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose secretariat is headquartered in Accra. Advocates for freer movement have long argued that restrictive visa regimes continue to limit intra-African trade, tourism and labour mobility despite growing regional economic integration efforts.

By digitising its visa system and removing fees for African travellers, Ghana is positioning itself as one of the countries attempting to reduce those barriers while projecting itself as a regional gateway for commerce, innovation and tourism.

The move also reflects a broader technological shift taking place across African governments as countries increasingly digitise services such as passports, tax systems, national identity platforms and immigration controls in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce bureaucracy.