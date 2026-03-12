By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is aiming to equip 1.5 million citizens with coding skills as part of its efforts to drive digital transformation and economic growth.

The country’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda A. Mavetera, announced the ambitious programme at the ICDL Breakfast Meeting in Harare today.

“The 1.5 Million Coders Programme is a key initiative aimed at building a digitally skilled population,” Minister Mavetera said. “We believe that coding is a fundamental skill for the future, and we are committed to equipping our citizens with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.”

The programme is part of the government’s broader efforts to promote digital literacy and skills development, in line with the National ICT Policy 2022-2027. The policy aims to integrate technology across government, industry, and society, and promote economic growth and social inclusion.

The Minister emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving digital skills development, highlighting the collaboration between the government, academia, and industry. “We are working closely with stakeholders to promote internationally recognised digital competency frameworks and expand opportunities for digital training across the country,” he said.

The 1.5 Million Coders Programme is expected to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030, as outlined in Vision 2030.

The programme will focus on equipping citizens with practical coding skills, as well as promoting digital literacy and awareness.

The government has also launched the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme to support the development of digital skills in the country.

The programme is expected to benefit from the country’s young and intelligent population, which is seen as a key driver of digital transformation.