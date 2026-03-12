Zimbabwe is stepping up its digital transformation drive, with government officials confirming that the country is seeking more than US$200 million to finance the launch of a second telecommunications satellite.

Authorities say the new satellite will boost connectivity, strengthen ICT systems, and support the country’s growing digital economy.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube revealed the funding push during a business forum hosted by the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

He explained that the satellite would help expand broadband access, especially in areas where mobile networks remain weak.

“We are trying to raise over US$200 million to support the launch of a telecom satellite,” he said. “It will improve connectivity and strengthen our ICT infrastructure. The success of this industry relies on strong ICT systems.”

He noted that government is now engaging potential investors and financiers to secure the required capital.

“It’s a new area for us how to make money from satellites so we have had to prepare and present a business case,” he added.

The new satellite would build on progress made through Zimbabwe’s first satellite, launched under the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency programme.

That mission supported mapping, agriculture monitoring, weather forecasting, and environmental management.

Government believes a telecom-focused satellite will further boost digital services and open new economic opportunities.

Officials also say the project will support Zimbabwe’s ambition to grow the Business and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BKPO) sector by improving network reliability and expanding access to high-speed communication services across the country.

Government data shows that Zimbabwe’s internet penetration continues to rise, increasing demand for stronger, locally controlled connectivity infrastructure.

The satellite initiative comes alongside wider efforts such as licensing low-Earth-orbit providers to close coverage gaps where traditional networks struggle.

For now, authorities are focused on securing the funding needed to make the project a reality. The hope is that once completed, the satellite will position Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the region’s fast-growing digital and telecommunications landscape.