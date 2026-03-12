By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is poised to launch its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy tomorrow, a move expected to position the country as a leader in AI adoption and drive innovation across various sectors.

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda A. Mavetera, announced that the strategy will be launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, March 13, 2026.

“The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy is a landmark initiative that will enable Zimbabwe to harness emerging technologies for national development,” Minister Mavetera said. “We believe that AI has the potential to transform our economy and improve the lives of our citizens.”

The strategy is expected to focus on promoting AI education and awareness, as well as developing AI applications tailored to local needs.

Minister Mavetera emphasized the importance of digital literacy and skills development in driving AI adoption, highlighting the need for citizens to be equipped with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

The government has been implementing various initiatives to promote digital literacy, including the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme and the 1.5 Million Coders Programme.

The Artificial Intelligence module within the ICDL framework is seen as an important opportunity to promote AI education and awareness in the country.

Zimbabwe’s young and intelligent population is seen as a key driver of digital transformation, and the government is committed to investing in digital infrastructure, digital education, and digital skills programmes.

The launch of the National AI Strategy is expected to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe’s goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

The government has urged stakeholders to work together to drive digital transformation and promote innovation in the country.

The National AI Strategy is expected to provide a framework for the development of AI in Zimbabwe, and promote the country’s participation in the global digital economy.