Zimbabwe Set to Honour ICT Trailblazers at the 2025 Excellence Awards

The nation’s most innovative minds in the technology sector are set to be honoured at the upcoming Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025. Scheduled for the 7th of November at the Rainbow Towers, the black-tie event is positioned as a premier gathering to celebrate the achievements and impact of individuals and companies driving the digital landscape forward.

Organised by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with Business Times, the awards are framed as a direct implementation of the Zimbabwe National Policy for Information Communication Technology (ICT) for 2022 to 2027. The policy’s emphasis on fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the sector provides the foundational rationale for the ceremony.

Under the theme “Innovate, Celebrate, Elevate,” the event aims to cast a spotlight on the tangible contributions of the ICT community. While many industry awards exist, these are distinguished by their direct linkage to national policy objectives, suggesting a government desire to align private sector innovation with public sector goals. The awards come at a time when Zimbabwe, like many nations, is increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure and services for economic development.

The call for nominations is now open to the public, inviting submissions for a range of categories through the official website. This open nomination process is intended to allow for a broad recognition of achievements, from groundbreaking startups to established tech giants and influential individual pioneers.

“The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards serve to recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Sector,” a statement from the organisers read, explicitly connecting the event to the national policy’s “commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.”

For observers, the success of the awards will likely be measured not just by the glamour of the evening, but by their ability to genuinely stimulate further growth and investment in the local tech ecosystem. The challenge for any such ceremony is to move beyond a simple public relations exercise and create lasting momentum for the nominees and winners.

The event will provide a platform for networking among industry leaders, government officials, and international partners, potentially fostering the collaborations needed to address the sector’s persistent challenges, including connectivity gaps and funding. The focus on “changemakers shaping the future of ICT” indicates an ambition to look forward, celebrating solutions that have a meaningful impact on business and society.