Entrepreneur Launches Artist Mentorship Event in Harare to Combat Youth Challenges

Local entrepreneur and author, Ngoni Crispen Chisikarambwe, is stepping up to address unemployment and social ills among Harare’s youth by launching a hands-on mentorship event designed to turn artistic talent into sustainable businesses.

The inaugural “Upcoming Artists Get Together” is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, at McIntosh Gardens in Hatfield, Harare.

In an interview with Techmag Tv, the author revealed that the initiative aims to provide a critical platform for emerging artists to professionalise their careers.

“This is meant to give the upcoming artists a headway, a starting point,” Mr. Chisikarambwe stated.

“It’s a question of what can I do for my country, to assist the youths who are disillusioned and desperate.”

Spearheaded by the founder of three local companies and author of the manual “How to Start and Manage a Small Business”, the day-long event is structured to encourage practical entrepreneurship, with a focus on empowering young creatives to make a living from their passions, talents, and skills.

The Upcoming Artists Get Together will host renowned, voluntary facilitators across key creative disciplines, including book writing, poetry, drama, and music where participants will have the opportunity to showcase their work, receive mentorship, and share ideas on career progression in an increasingly competitive creative economy.

Chisikarambwe sees the event as a direct measure to alleviate mounting societal pressures.

“This move will go a long way in creating employment and keep them away from idleness, drug and substance abuse, early childhood marriages, and pregnancies,” he explained.