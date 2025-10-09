2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon grows significance, impacting movement celebrating health, wellness & community

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Pvt limited Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has celebrated as a movement the launch of the 2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon — an event that continues to grow in significance, beauty, and impact with each passing year.

Founded by former Zimbabwe Warriors and soccer legend Alois Bunjira, the NetOne CEO said that this is beyond being just a marathon. But rather a movement — a celebration of health, wellness, community spirit.

In the Speech by the NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani

At the Press Launch of the 2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon, Engineer Mushanwani addressed partners, sponsors, and running community athletes who came for the marathon supporting with great joy and anticipation the official launch of the 2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon.

The Group CEO said,

“The 2025 NetOneAlbun Honde Valley Marathon — an event that continues to grow in significance, beauty, and impact with each passing year.

This is not just a marathon. It is a movement — a celebration of health, wellness, community spirit, and the breathtaking beauty of our Eastern Highlands. Honde Valley, with its lush green hills, cascading waterfalls, and crisp mountain air, offers not just a course to run, but a landscape to experience; a place where nature and endurance unite in perfect harmony.”

Engineer Mushanawani added, “Championing Health, Fitness, and National Development

As NetOne, we are proud to align this marathon with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) — particularly its pillars on health, well-being, and tourism. We believe that a healthy nation is a productive nation, and initiatives such as this marathon serve as vital platforms to encourage physical activity, mental wellness, and community unity.”

Mushanawani said this event also contributes to the country’s eco-tourism stating, “Beyond the finish line, this event promotes local tourism by spotlighting the hidden gem that is Honde Valley — a paradise tucked within the majestic Eastern Highlands. We invite visitors from all over Zimbabwe and beyond to come and experience this wonder: the sunrise over the mountains, the laughter of the locals, the aroma of fresh coffee and bananas, and the rhythm of nature that inspires every stride.”

Mushanawani encouraged one Spirit and Brand to express his gratitude to all partners, sponsors, and the people of Honde Valley adding their continued support and enthusiasm breathe life into this event.

Mushanawani praised event organizers and everyone working in unison to see this become a success.

“Together, we are building something greater than a race — we are nurturing a tradition that celebrates resilience, unity, and the human spirit.

To our runners — wear your NetOne-branded race packs with pride! Let those colors shine across the valley as a symbol of strength, connection, and progress. When we run under one banner, we do not just represent a brand — we represent a vision of togetherness and transformation.

Running for a Greater Cause

As we count down to the 2025 marathon, let’s remember: every step taken on this scenic route contributes to a larger goal — a healthier, more connected, and more sustainable Zimbabwe.

So, let’s lace up. Let’s breathe in the mountain air. Let’s run for health, for happiness, and for the love of this incredible land we call home.

Together, let’s make the 2025 NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon a resounding success — an event that inspires, rejuvenates, and reminds us that when we run as one, we go further, faster, and stronger.

Thank you. Let’s run for a healthier future and a sustainable community — together, under One banner, One spirit, One Nation, One NetOne!”