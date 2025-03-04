Zimbabwe Part Of The 65% African Countries With Data Protection Laws

Zimbabwe is now part of the 65% African countries and 80% of the SADC region countries with data protection laws.

Of the 54 African countries 32 have so far regularized and aligned with the continental demand while in SADC 12 countries of the 16 have already adopted.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Together with the Cyber and Data Protection Act, the nation is slowly moving towards a remarkable digital economy.

According to a sector performance report by POTRAZ Zimbabwe is moving quickly towards every citizen having access to the world wide web with the internet penetration at 83.52%.

In terms of electronic money, digital wallets, and digital payment platforms, loans, savings, insurance, and investment, Zimbabwe’s Digital Financial Services usage is a high 96%. This makes Zimbabwe one of the highest in the world.

However, this also makes users vulnerable to several risks associated with this cyber or digital space when they transact on different financial services as stated by Ms Mariwo during her presentation at the public sector sensitization and awareness workshop on cyber and data protection act chapter (12:07)

The country’s mobile subscriptions exceeds 80 percent with a whopping 98.60% while machine to machine subscription have a number of around 223 000 and fixed subscriptions being at a low 1.98%.

According to the secretary for the ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services, Dr B Chirume, Zimbabwe is a now signatory of the Malabo convention an initiative of the African Union that pushes for cybersecurity and personal data protection.