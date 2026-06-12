Zimbabwe officially hosted the launch of the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) Women in ICT African Taskforce, marking a critical continental intervention aimed at dismantling the systemic barriers that prevent women from advancing in the technology sector.

While Africa has made strides in educational enrolment, the transition from the classroom to the workplace reveals a stark digital divide. According to recent regional data, while African universities produce a high volume of female science and engineering graduates, women fill only 23% to 30% of tech positions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The disparity widens significantly at the executive level, where women hold fewer than 12% of tech leadership roles. In Zimbabwe, the gender gap reflects these broader trends, with women currently making up approximately 28.8% of STEM degree holders compared to 71.2% of men.

The launch event brought together global and regional leaders to address these specific shortfalls. Ms. Joice Benza, IFIP Zimbabwe Vice-President, outlined the global reach of the organisation and its localised mission to catalyse structural change across African markets.

Ms. Benza added that it was time for women to stop being passive and docile and in the background.

“If we are going to be part of taskforce it means we are going to be stronger,” she said.

Antony Wong, IFIP Immediate Past President, emphasised that the continent has reached a pivotal digital inflection point. Highlighting that Africa’s voice is becoming increasingly influential in global governance, Wong noted that women’s leadership is no longer just beneficial, but an absolute essential for inclusive economic growth as the global ICT landscape rapidly shifts.

A major barrier to closing this gap remains the lack of visibility for successful women in the sector. Moira de Roche, IFIP Women in ICT Vice-Chair and IP3 Board Chair for South Africa, warned of the developmental dangers young girls face without accessible role models to guide their career trajectories in STEM, emphasising the urgent need for mentorship initiatives.

The taskforce received strong backing from the Zimbabwean government. Addressing stakeholders on behalf of ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti characterised the launch as a strategic necessity rather than a symbolic gesture, declaring that the future of African tech must be shaped by the talents of all its citizens.

“Behind every digital solution is a dream; behind every technological breakthrough is talent that must be supported and empowered,” Mavetera’s speech read.

“Africa is not joining the digital revolution as a spectator. Africa is becoming a leader, a creator, and a contributor to the global digital economy.” Speaking during the launch the women in ICT from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, also echoed the same sentiments, pushing for women to be more recognised in the ICT sector.