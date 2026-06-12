The City of Harare has unveiled a massive US$4.24 billion investment portfolio. Comprising 13 priority bankable opportunities, the pipeline targets urgent overhauls across transport, housing, renewable energy, and sanitation, firmly positioning the capital as a prime destination for institutional capital and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the region.

The cornerstone of this ambitious 2026 master plan is the proposed Harare Light Rail Network. Valued at an estimated US$2.2 billion, the project represents the largest single capital injection in the city’s transport history, aimed at decongesting the rapidly expanding metropolis.

This rail initiative is complemented by a multi-tiered approach to surface transit, including:

• An US$85 million Mass Transit System (Harare Bus Rapid Transit).

• A US$160 million rollout of Integrated Bus Termini across six key sites, which will feature commercial mall integration.

• The US$20 million Simon Muzenda Integrated Bus Terminus.

Beyond transit, urban regeneration is a critical focal point for the city. Authorities are actively courting investors for the US$900 million Mbare Urban Renewal Project, a sweeping initiative designed to modernise one of Harare’s oldest and most commercially vital districts.

Alongside this, a US$350 million Affordable Housing Densification program aims to deliver 50,000 new units to tackle the city’s chronic housing backlog. The revitalisation extends to local commerce, with a US$4.5 million plan to modernise the fresh produce markets at Mbare and Woodford Farm, and a US$6 million investment earmarked for SME Manufacturing Hubs.

Recognising the current strain on public utilities, the investment portfolio heavily targets civic infrastructure:

• Healthcare: US$220 million is allocated toward the construction and upgrading of District Hospitals and Health Centres.

• Energy: The city has identified land for a US$100 million Solar Power Plant program to build localised energy resilience.

• Sanitation: Essential municipal upgrades will be addressed through a US$60 million investment in the Hopley Sewer Reticulation and Treatment Plant.

To transition these 13 priority projects from the drawing board to reality, local authorities are leaning heavily on private sector participation. The City of Harare is promoting flexible funding and operational frameworks, explicitly targeting PPPs, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreements, Joint Ventures (JVs), and municipal bonds.