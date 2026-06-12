Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique have committed to accelerating border digitalisation and harmonising electronic travel frameworks, a tech-driven shift toward seamless regional integration.

Meeting at the Trilateral Route Management Group and Joint Committee Meeting in Harare, officials identified outdated manual processes, excessive paperwork, and redundant permit requirements as critical obstacles to trade and mobility under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique Unite to Digitise Borders

The core of the tripartite strategy relies heavily on modernising border tech infrastructures to replace legacy systems. Zimbabwe, having recently invested in rehabilitating and modernising its ports of entry, is spearheading the migration away from physical workflows.

Digital systems have already begun replacing traditional passport stamping at Zimbabwean borders, transitioning the customs and immigration architecture into a paperless ecosystem.

Engineer Joy Makumbe, Permanent Secretary in Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, emphasised that tech adoption is vital for economic survival.

“We have modernised our borders, where digitalisation has since replaced stamping,” Makumbe stated.

He noted that the countries are also leveraging digital alignment to harmonise visitor permits and prevent business travellers from wasting vital hours.

Malawi is mirroring this digital push to eradicate bureaucratic bottlenecks. Bright Kumwemba, Principal Secretary in Malawi’s Ministry of Transport and Public Works, affirmed that phasing out manual paperwork via digital tech is critical to improving service delivery speeds and avoiding unnecessary delays for visitors.

Concurrently, Mozambique is integrating automated continental protocols. Alberto Matusse, Mozambique’s National Director of Transport and Security, revealed that Maputo has ratified the new African traffic systems that came into force this year. This framework utilises integrated systems to streamline transit, manage paper trails, and coordinate critical post-accident emergency services.

This coordinated technological overhaul marks a decisive leap toward an interconnected, single continental market.