Zimbabwe has introduced its first comprehensive legal framework to regulate cryptocurrencies and virtual asset service providers (VASPs), a decisive policy shift aimed at transitioning digital assets out of the informal grey market.

Essentially, the regulation focuses on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). This is simply the official industry term for any business or platform that facilitates crypto transactions. This includes any establishment enabling users to purchase, trade, transfer, or securely hold digital currencies like Bitcoin, stablecoins, or other tokens.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, gazetted Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 99 of 2026, forcing all digital asset businesses to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the anti-money-laundering arm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Under the new Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Regulations, operating an unregistered crypto business has officially been designated a criminal offence.

The legislative overhaul aligns the southern African nation with the international compliance benchmarks set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), specifically regarding customer due diligence, risk-based supervision, and the Travel Rule for digital asset transfers.

To secure a valid registration certificate, which costs US$500 annually, digital asset entities face stringent screening procedures. Applicants must submit certified incorporation documents, local police clearance certificates for all beneficial owners and directors dated within six months, and a dedicated entity-specific risk assessment for money laundering and cyber threats.

Crucially, the law mandates structural localisation: multinational operators must set up a locally incorporated subsidiary, maintain a physical head office in Zimbabwe, and retain at least two resident directors.

The biggest point of contention for the local market remains commercial banking access.

Historically, the RBZ strictly mandated formal banking institutions to freeze out and deny services to cryptocurrency entities. While S.I. 99 provides legal legitimacy to the sector, the text does not explicitly guarantee that registered VASPs will be allowed to open local bank accounts.

Industry analysts note, however, that if the formal banking sector opens its doors to these vetted businesses, it could trigger a robust resurgence of secure, localised digital asset exchanges.

The FIU has been granted sweeping enforcement mechanisms. The Director General retains the executive authority to urgently suspend non-compliant operators to safeguard public and financial systems. Failing to notify the unit of material corporate or operational changes within 48 hours can result in steep institutional fines of up to US$50,000.