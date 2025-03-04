POTRAZ And Ministry Of ICT Drive For Data Protection And Data Subjects Rights

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT) Postal and Courier Services in collaboration with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) held a public sector sensitisation and awareness workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] today. The event was aimed at ensuring that institutions are equipped with the knowledge and tools to comply with the act, educating the public on the rights of data subjects, cybersecurity and safeguarding personal data and the Zimbabwean digital ecosystem.

Speaking during the event, Mr Marisa, the deputy director general from POTRAZ emphasised the need to embrace data protection as a culture.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“Data protection speaks to our rights, to dignity and privacy as enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe. It is also a cornerstone of our nation’s digital pop

“Data protection is not just a legal obligation but a strategic imperative, it is about safeguarding the rights of our citizens, fostering innovation and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the global digital economy”, he added.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] promulgated in 2021, was enacted to increase cybersecurity and build confidence and trust in the secure use of information while also building a resilient Zimbabwean digital economy. The Act establishes a Data Protection Authority, which are responsible for promoting and enforcing data protection principles that is POTRAZ.

In a presentation, Ms Z Mugota, Deputy Director Advocacy and Compliance also touched on the obligations data controllers have at the same time raising awareness on data subjects rights. These rights include the right to be informed, the right to access, the right to rectification of their information, the right to erasure, and the right to object.

The secretary for the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services, Dr B Chirume emphasised the importance of data protection in promoting economic growth and development. She called the event a call for action, pointing out that data is one of the most valuable assets of the global economy.

Dr Chirume said, that cyber-crime, data breaches and privacy violations undermine national security, economic stability and public confidence in the digital services that the country endeavours to provide, hence the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

The workshop was part of a broader effort by POTRAZ and the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services to promote awareness and understanding of the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07].

As Zimbabwe moves towards a digital economy, the importance of data protection cannot be overstated. The Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] provides a framework for protecting personal data, promoting cybersecurity and protecting rights of data subjects.

According to Ms Mariwo, Director Data Protection from POTRAZ, the law makes Zimbabwe compliant with the data protection global standards easing cross-border transfer of data.

However, its success depends on the awareness and understanding of the provisions of the Act.

She also added that this law is not absolute, the government can put aside the law to perform its duties or in case of life or death situations.