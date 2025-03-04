Zimbabwe Now A Safe Destination For Data From Across The Borders

Zimbabwe has taken a major step towards joining the global digital economy with the enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act. This legislation has paved the way for the country to participate in cross-border data transfers, a move that ensures safety of personal data and is expected to boost trade, commerce, and innovation with other countries.

Prior to the enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act, Zimbabwe’s data protection landscape was fragmented and inadequate, making it difficult for the country to participate in cross-border data transfers. The lack of a comprehensive data protection law meant that Zimbabwe was not considered a “safe” destination for international data transfers.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

According to Ms Mariwo, the director data protection for POTRAZ who spoke during the public sector sensitisation and awareness workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act, with the new law in place, Zimbabwe has demonstrated its commitment to protecting personal data and promoting cybersecurity. The regulation establishes a robust framework for data protection, outlining the rights of data subjects, the obligations of data controllers and processors, and the requirements for cross-border data transfers.

The new law is expected to have a significant impact on Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly in the areas of finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.

With the ability to participate in cross-border data transfers, Zimbabwean businesses will be able to access new markets, with countries like Botswana that previously didn’t find Zimbabwe safe enough for data sharing.

The new law is also expected to promote transparency and accountability in the handling of personal data. Data controllers and processors will be required to provide clear and transparent information about their data handling practices, and data subjects will have the right to access, correct, and delete their personal data.

As the country continues to develop its digital economy, this law will play a critical role in promoting trust, confidence, and security in the handling of personal data.