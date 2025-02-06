Zimbabwe Must Pull up Socks Toward Best Digital Quality Life

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe must pull up its socks toward having the best quality digital life.This is according to Deon Guramanyanga, Start up founder of Becor Technologies a preeminent Information Communication Technology ICT firm that has been servicing the Zimbabwe and African market countries with best digital quality of life.

Maguranyanga cited a global ranking assessing countries’ digital well-being which highlighted the state of digital quality across African nations.

According to the Tech expert, the ranking is courtesy of the 2024 Surfshark Digital Quality of Life Index which saw South Africa, Morocco, and Mauritius lead the ranking reflecting challenges in internet quality and accessibility.

The Becor Technologies founder said “Zimbabwe’s digital quality measured by factors such as internet connectivity, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and technological accessibility plays a crucial role in shaping economic opportunities, social inclusion, governance, and overall quality of life.”

The Becor Technologies boss said, “One of the most significant effects is Zimbabwe’s existing digital divide, where large segments of the population, particularly in rural areas, lack reliable internet access and digital literacy.”

Maguranyanga added that, “This limits opportunities for education, business, and communication, widening socio-economic disparities.

Most Zimbabweans still struggle with slow internet speeds, expensive data costs, and inconsistent network coverage, restricting access to essential digital services such as online banking, e-commerce, and telemedicine.

In explaining the DQL index Maguranyanga said the 2024 Surfshark Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) evaluates 121 countries based on five key pillars: internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government.

Maguranyanga said these pillars are analyzed through 14 indicators, collectively measuring a country’s overall digital well-being where the study provides insight into how nations compare in terms of digital quality of life on a global scale.

Zimbabwe is among the relatively low ranking of African nations which highlights a limited commitment to advancing the digital landscape and positioning the region as a leader in utilizing technology to enhance citizens’ quality of life.

Maguranyanga further said according to the report, European countries dominated the top 10 positions, while only 18 of the top 50 ranked countries were from regions outside Europe.

Nevertheless Zimbabwe was among African countries which performed poorly in the rankings, with the highest-ranked nation appearing at 66th place.