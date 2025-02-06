Saudi Arabia And Other Nations Reject US President’s Gaza Takeover Plan

The recently elected US president Donald Trump known for his controversial remarks, is once again receiving backlash on social media from all corners of the world after revealing plans to displace Palestinians and take over Gaza. This comes not long after he openly talked about taking over Canada, Greenland and Panama.

In remarks that were widely denounced, Tump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, laid out a strategy for the US to “take over” and “own” Gaza while relocating Palestinians there to other locations.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Before the Palestine-Israeli war, which has been termed the worst genocide in history, Gaza was home to 2.1 to 2.3 million people and during an interview Trump confirmed that only around 1.7 to 1.8 million Palestinians remain. He suggested to transform the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East”. Trump made the shocking declaration that his government would lead construction in the strip to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” reversing decades of US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump implied that the United States would assume a “long-term ownership position” over the Gaza Strip when he announced the reconstruction proposal.

“This was not a decision made lightly. Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent,” he said.

Providing minimal details on how his idea might be carried out, Trump added that displaced Palestinians in Gaza would “go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts”. The US president said Gaza could become home to the “world’s people”. Netanyahu, who praised Trump as the “greatest friend” Israel has ever had, said the US president’s plan was worth “paying attention to” and could “change history”. The duo is being condemned for perpetuating an ethnic cleansing of the people of Gaza. In response to Trump, Palestinians have widely rejected the plan.

Palestine’s ambassador to the UN stated,

“The Gaza strip is not a free land for anyone to grab… Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people”.

Netizens from all over the world have lined up behind him, pointing out that what is required is an end to the occupation not their expulsion from their land since they have faced displacement, deportation plans and bombardment for more than 15 months.” Standing in solidarity with the Palestinians, the Saudi Arabia, Germany, Russia, Spanish, Canadian, and several other presidents all oppose Trump’s plan and support Palestine rule over the territory.

Germany, says Gaza belongs to Palestinians and displacing them is against the law. Egyptian President rejected Trump’s suggestion that he transfers of Palestinians saying it “can’t ever be tolerated or allowed.” Guo Jiakun, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated at a routine news briefing that China supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights.

Guo asserted that Gaza is the Gaza of the Palestinians, an essential component of the Palestinian territory, and not merely a political negotiating chip. Trump’s idea was sharply criticised by many around the world yesterday, who said it was in humane and would not help Israel and Palestine reach a settlement.