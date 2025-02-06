Econet Service Now Restored

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s largest Telcos, Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has restored its network to normal operations.

In a text message update to its subscriber, mobile network operator said it has resolved network challenges that affected some of its services.

“We apologise for the network challenges you may have experienced. Normal service has since been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

On top of indicating that the Telcos Econet services are back online, EWZ also reinforced with a statement,

“We experienced some issues on the platforms that enable our subscribers to make calls, use data or carry out EcoCash transactions, resulting in some of our customers being unable to use the services for about an hour and half, starting around 2pm to 3:30pm today (February 5, 2025),” it said in a statement.

“We are pleased to advise that the challenges have since been successfully resolved, and all services have been fully restored.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused our valued customers.”

It was however not clear if the service was fully restored to all subscribers