Zimbabwe has emerged as one of Starlink’s leading markets in Africa, Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, has revealed. Speaking at the second edition of TechnoMag’s Tech Convergence Fora in Harare, Mavetera attributed the success to the country’s readiness to embrace innovation.

“Zimbabwe has become one of Starlink’s leading African markets. This is a testament to our nation’s readiness for innovation and our commitment to improving digital connectivity,” Mavetera said. The Minister emphasized the importance of reducing latency to enhance user experience, citing its impact on online activities such as gaming, video conferencing, and financial transactions.

By Ross Moyo

Mavetera highlighted that low latency is crucial for smooth and responsive online interactions, and Starlink’s operations in Zimbabwe have already improved business operations by reducing latency-related inefficiencies. “Many applications, especially high-performance ones like financial trading platforms, require extremely low latency to function correctly,” she added.

Starlink actually came to Zimbabwe to acknowledge and confirmed Zimbabwe is a key market after Aura was recognized as the fastest selling distributor on the continent. Sources indicate that Starlink officials have acknowledged the rapid growth in Zimbabwe and the performance of its local reseller, the Aura Group.

Key points regarding the statements and performance include:

Starlink Representative Statement: A representative from Starlink, Mr. Shaun Hathrill, reportedly stated that the Aura Group “is an extension of the company in Zimbabwe,” praising their “innovative approach” and expressing excitement to work with them.

Under the leadership of the young CEO Samuelle Dimairho, the Aura Group has been recognized as the “best-performing Starlink distributor across the entire African continent” and the “fastest-growing Starlink reseller in Africa” based on performance metrics such as sales volume.

Zimbabwe has been identified in reports as one of Africa’s fastest-growing Starlink markets, with a significant surge in VSAT subscriptions (under which Starlink falls) following its official launch.

A high-level Starlink delegation visited Zimbabwe, which local reports attributed to the “impressive adoption” and the country being ranked a top African market.

The Minister called on local and international companies to invest in establishing ground stations in Zimbabwe, announcing that her ministry is drafting frameworks to position the country as a competitive hub for ICT infrastructure. “We encourage investors to take advantage of Zimbabwe’s strategic location and growing demand for digital services,” Mavetera said.

Starlink’s successful rollout in Zimbabwe has significantly enhanced the country’s connectivity ecosystem, with benefits extending to businesses, government services, and individuals. The development is seen as a major milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey.

The Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for ICT growth and innovation, with a focus on improving digital infrastructure and services for all Zimbabweans.