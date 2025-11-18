By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is witnessing a significant push towards digital transformation, with efforts to bolster local digital infrastructure gaining momentum. The call to develop confidence in homegrown tech solutions was echoed at a recent digital innovation forum, where stakeholders emphasized the need for Zimbabweans to embrace and support local digital products and services.

Speaking at the Tech Convergence Fora the second edition on TechnoMag’s event, university and industry experts highlighted that leveraging local expertise can significantly enhance cybersecurity, improve digital literacy, and foster innovation tailored to the country’s specific needs.

One of the speakers, Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), ICT Executive Director, Dr Shakemore Chinofunga urged citizens to prioritize local solutions stating, “Investing in our own digital infrastructure is investing in our future.”

Zimbabwe must begin to develop confidence in their own local digital infrastructure according to the ICT expert’s emphasis on the siginificance of building local confidence in data hosting and infrastructure, who also encouraged both public and private institutions to invest in Zimbabwe-based data centers and applications that reflect national needs and ethos.

“We must develop confidence in our own digital infrastructure. Why should we trust data stored on foreign platforms like Google Drive when we have the capacity to host it locally?” Dr Chinofunga quizzed rhetorically.

The government has been working on initiatives to improve ICT infrastructure across the country, including expanding internet access to rural areas and promoting e-government services. However, challenges such as funding and skills gaps remain.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its digital journey, building trust and confidence in local digital solutions will be crucial for sustainable growth. The tech community is optimistic, with several startups and local companies already making strides in fintech, e-commerce, and digital education.

For Zimbabwe to fully harness the potential of its digital economy, collaboration between government, private sector, and citizens is key. The TECH CONVERGENCE FORA was able to address how everyone can support local tech innovation.