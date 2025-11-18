Converged Telecommunications operator TelOne officially launched Tel Connect, an innovative Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app that effectively untethers the landline from the wall socket, direct into your pocket, ultimately making the landline mobile.The new product is designed to merge the reliability of fixed lines and the flexibility of mobile applications. The service recently launched signals what the company called a mature response to evolving market dynamics.

The mobile landline running on VoIP technology will make voice calling very affordable as it depends on data while making your old number and new ones migrate in your mobile application, literally carrying the fixed business line with the flexibility of being reached anywhere, even outside the borders of Zimbabwe, anytime even outside working hours .

Speaking at the official launch of the product the TelOne CEO Mr. Lawrence Nkala stated that they have responded to the mobility need and convenience desire using their VoIP technology to empower individuals and businesses to grow as they have upgraded their systems for better faster, and stable network access via the TelOne Connect app which is accessible via the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

“In a world that is increasingly mobile, digital and changing Our customers expect more freedom and greater convenience, TelOne connect response to this need… we call it your landline in your pocket”, said Mr Nkala.

“Our customers will stay connected to home or business while on the move. Our customers will enjoy lower call rates through voice-over IP technology, experience improved audio quality, and reduce service disruptions”.

Despite the global shift towards data-centric services, TelOne’s launch underscores a clear reality in the Zimbabwean market: the demand for voice communication remains robust. Mobile voice traffic surpassed a staggering 4.2 billion minutes in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

With fixed VoIP subscriptions on the rise, TelOne Connect is presented as a direct strategic response to this demand, aiming to leverage the growing internet penetration, now exceeding 30%, to deliver a modern voice solution.

“With the convenience and flexibility of TelOne Connect, the business is expecting to drive capacity utilisation of our fixed infrastructure to over 85% from the current 20%”, stated TelOne CEO, L Nkala.

So, what sets TelOne Connect apart in a crowded telecom market?

According to TelOne Commercial Director Maureen Chirambaguhwa, the answer lies in its core design principles: flexibility, accessibility, and convergence. Put into simpler terms, it’s an app that liberates your landline.

At its core, TelOne Connect is a mobile application available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Once installed, it transforms your existing TelOne landline into a portable digital asset and new users can also get a new number. As Director Chirambaguhwa vividly put it in her presentation during the launch, “your landline, the conventional landline, is now walking with you in the street… in your pocket.”

The app is a channel for a Flexible VoIP solution. This means it uses an internet connection to make and receive voice calls, bypassing traditional copper wire networks. The key requirement from the user is a stable internet connection from any provider to function.

Unlike a traditional landline that tethers a user to a single location, TelOne Connect is a software-based application. It breaks the physical constraints of a landline by allowing users to take their existing TelOne number with them anywhere.

To answer what is probably going to be the most asked question, Can it be split or shared by let’s say a family? The answer is no, this cannot be shared by a household like the landline, only one person can use the number.

The service is network-agnostic. It is not locked to TelOne’s own internet infrastructure. Users can make and receive high-quality voice calls over any available internet connection whether it’s a competing mobile data network, a public Wi-Fi, or a home broadband service.

From a strategic rationale point of view, according to TelOne CEO Mr Nkala, the product is aimed at being of assistance to families, small businesses, home offices, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. According to Mr Nkala these groups face for example, “the need to remain reachable while away from office. Two, the pressures of mobility and hybrid work. Three, the limitations of fixed-based services. And four, high costs associated with traditional voice services.

“TelOne Connect is built precisely to solve these challenges”, said the CEO.

“This product gives SMEs the professional presence of a fixed business line, but with the flexibility of being reachable anyway”.

With an ambitious target of 20,000 downloads and activations by December 2025, TelOne is betting big on this convergence.

“We are transforming our traditional fixed voice service into a mobile, digital-first solution that meets modern communication needs while preserving the identity and reliability of the TelOne brand,” said Terence Gunundu, Acting Head of Marketing and Business Development.