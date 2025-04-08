SpaceX Delegation Visits Zimbabwe to Support Starlink’s Rural Connectivity

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera welcomed a high-level delegation from SpaceX, the American aerospace company behind Starlink, in a landmark meeting that cements growing collaboration to improve rural internet access across the country, today.

The delegation, which included key executives from SpaceX and representatives from its Zimbabwean partner Aura, met with Honourable Minister Tatenda Mavetera and senior government officials to discuss the progress of Starlink services in Zimbabwe, expansion plans, and concerns around pricing and network capacity.

“We are very excited that SpaceX is in our midst. This visit is a reflection of the great work Aura is doing as a Starlink reseller, and we’re proud to be hosting them today,” said Honourable Minister Mavetera.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Starlink, which provides satellite internet across the globe, has rapidly scaled operations in Zimbabwe through Aura, its authorized local partner. The Minister acknowledged Zimbabwe’s President as the driving force behind bringing Starlink to the country, citing the urgent need to close the connectivity gap, especially in underserved rural areas.

Samuelle Dimairho, the CEO of Aura, said the company has achieved tremendous milestones since beginning its partnership with Starlink six months ago. “We’ve done things faster than most places in the world. Zimbabwe is now a regional leader in deployment speed, and we’re also helping Starlink expand into countries like DRC, Uganda, and Tanzania,” he said.

In response to concerns about urban network congestion and premium pricing, SpaceX representatives emphasized that Starlink was originally engineered for remote connectivity, not dense city environments. However, they assured the Minister that technical solutions, including new high-capacity satellites and infrastructure upgrades, are already underway.

“Feedback is key,” said Shaun Hanthril MEA Starlink sales lead. “We rely on local partners like Aura not just for sales but also to understand local needs. We know capacity in urban zones like Bulawayo is under strain, and we’re working to improve that.”

Joel Czechis a SpaceX executive, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Starlink’s ongoing growth. “We’re just three years old as a service and already have over five million customers globally. With new technology like laser-linked satellites, we’re committed to making the network more efficient, even in complex environments like Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Minister Mavetera praised Aura’s performance and hailed the company’s recognition as an official extension of Starlink’s global team. “This is a significant achievement for Zimbabwe. Your creativity and innovation are helping us connect the unconnected,” she said.