The digital divide is widening, with rural communities left behind as policymakers chase high-end technology, Reuben Gwatidzo said Over 65% of the population lives in rural areas, yet fewer than a quarter have internet access, while urban connectivity barely reaches 55%.

Speaking at the Tech Convergence Fora, Mr. Gwatidzo, Director at the Information Society Initiatives Trust, urged technology stakeholders to ground solutions in local realities. “We must look at our own context because there is no progress without the people,” he said. “We need to go back to basics and appreciate the values we have as a society.”

“While we debate digital ethics and emerging technologies, many people struggle with hunger, access to clean water, and basic internet connectivity,” Gwatidzo noted. “The question is, are lawmakers and regulators truly addressing the needs of the consumers and who are these consumers we are talking about?”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Gwatidzo highlighted a mismatch between technology policies and the realities on the ground, warning that much of the national conversation focuses on sophisticated digital solutions for urban elites, while low-end connectivity and basic access remain neglected. He emphasized that improving rural internet access is critical for inclusive digital development, enabling communities to benefit from online services, education, and economic opportunities.

The fora also explored ethical and societal implications of emerging digital technologies, with participants discussing how global trends must be adapted to local social and economic contexts. Gwatidzo urged tech stakeholders to balance innovation with immediate societal needs, ensuring solutions do not deepen inequalities or ignore the most vulnerable populations.

As digital economies expand, Gwatidzo’s remarks underscore a growing call for policies that reflect the lived realities of the majority of citizens, particularly those outside urban centers. Without such grounding, the promise of digital transformation risks remaining out of reach for most people.