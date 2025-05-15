ZB Financial Holdings Launches Twin Digital Solution

ZB Financial Holdings has launched two digital products: a powerful digital wallet and a flexible smart payment gateway Smile Cash and Smile n Pay, these innovations aim to redefine financial transactions in Zimbabwe, making them simpler, faster, and more accessible for individuals, businesses, and communities.

The digital wallet puts financial services at users’ fingertips, enabling them to manage their finances conveniently and efficiently while the smart payment gateway caters to businesses of all sizes, providing a flexible and secure payment solution.

Chief Transformation Officer Kangai Maukazuva announced the launch of two groundbreaking digital products and said, “Building this application internally has enabled us to keep the costs in check as we do not have to pay ongoing technology license fees”.

The digital wallet and smart payment gateway are designed to drive financial inclusion, empower businesses, and shape the future of payments in Zimbabwe. With these cutting-edge solutions, ZB Bank is poised to make a lasting impact on the country’s financial landscape.