Sharpe promises 1 billion bricks towards his infrastructure vision

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwean entrepreneur Ken Sharpe, Executive Chairman of WestProp Holdings, has laid out an audacious plan to reshape the country’s future—brick by brick. Speaking to Godfrey Koti on *The Chief KOTI Show*, one of the country’s leading business and leadership podcasts, Sharpe announced his vision to lay one billion bricks by the year 2050, a bold strategy aimed at driving urban transformation and sustainable economic growth.

Sharpe described the initiative as more than a construction milestone. “This is about creating a legacy—building a Zimbabwe that future generations can thrive in,” he said. With over 80 million bricks already laid through landmark developments like Millennium Heights and Pomona City, the dream is steadily taking shape. “Our company is putting its money where its mouth is and finishing projects on time and delivering,” he added.

On the economy, Sharpe did not hold back his views on the recently launched Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency. “It probably put the country back three to six months,” he said, pointing to communication challenges around the currency’s introduction. “Had the ZiG been introduced quietly, under the radar, it would have been much more successful.” While he acknowledged that over \$500 million in gold reserves support the ZiG, he stressed that public trust remains elusive, with the market still overwhelmingly dependent on the US dollar.

Sharpe also touched on his relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, noting the importance of aligning with government priorities in order to advance national development goals. While he refrained from going into detail, he acknowledged that navigating the political landscape is key for any business operating at scale in Zimbabwe.

As *The Chief KOTI Show* continues to spotlight influential figures shaping Africa’s business and leadership spaces, Ken Sharpe’s interview stands out as a visionary blueprint for what’s possible when ambition meets action.