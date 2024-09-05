X Launches New Connected TV App

The X has officially launched the better version of X which marks a massive leap forward in transforming X into a video-first platform and unlocking new opportunities for creators, advertisers and other partners.

The new app is available via Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and LG TVs and its new big screen playback platform is essentially the exact same as the YouTube TV app, providing an overview of all the video content that you can watch on X, on the biggest screen in your house.

X has reportedly said that the new TV app will highlight trending content, powered by X’s advancing AI systems, while it’ll also, eventually, include cross-device compatibility, enabling users to continue watching content as they shift from their phone to their TV.

It has also noted that it will soon be offering new ad options for the TV app, though these are not available as yet.

The hope is that this will encourage expanded video content consumption in the app, and with CTV being the fastest-growing usage category for YouTube, there’s pretty clear logic as to why X would want to lean into this element.