BatsiHealth Uses WhatsApp Reach, ZimPost Reliability & Vast Pharmacies Network

By Ross Moyo

Health Informatics Expert, Worship Mahembe has said the Telehealth facility housed by Zimbabwe’s TelCos, NetOne at the just ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) unveiled BatsiHealth use of WhatsApp platform reach, banking on Zimbabwe Postal Service ZimPost reliability as well as other vast enormous network of Pharmacies.

Speaking to TechnoMag as she unveiled the OneHealth Telemedicine and Telehealth facility at the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the Health Informatics Expert said it is encompassed by a limitless Vision that serves any patient with more than consultation and beyond drugs at the dispensary from the comfort of your home.

The Telehealth expert said, “A Vision for the Future,

Buy Medicine is not just a service for today, it’s a visionary step towards the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe. ”

“By combining the reach of WhatsApp with the reliability of ZimPost and a vast network of pharmacies, BatsiHealth is setting a new standard for healthcare accessibility. This initiative supports Zimbabwe’s goal of achieving universal healthcare, making quality healthcare services accessible to all, regardless of location.”

Mahembe was demonstrating virtual healthcare at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the annual Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which is the premier event organized by the ZAS for the national facilitation and promotion of agricultural development in Zimbabwe.

ZAS attracted more than 550 commercial exhibitors , 700 farmers, 200 mirco enterprises and over a quarter of a million visitors. The Show presented a unique business opportunity for national and regional organisations and was the highlight of many Harare residents’ annual entertainment calendar.