POTRAZ Hands Over Jairosi Jiri A Minibus

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe handed over a minibus acquired from contributions made during a golf tournament with other firms.

Econet Wireless, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, University of Zimbabwe, TelOne, Dark Fibre Africa, ZB Bank, ZIMPOST, Powertel Communications, Compulink, Telecontract, Fedex and Dandemutande patnered with POTRAZ in purchasing the vehicle.

POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete in handing over the bus said the gesture goes beyond merely transferring keys,” it is a powerful testament to the impact of collective action and community-driven initiatives.

“The minibus we are presenting was procured through the generous contributions raised during our recent charity golf tournament. While the tournament was a day filled with sport and camaraderie, it also underscored a profound purpose—leveraging our resources and networks to effect positive change in the lives of those who need it most.

As we hand over this vehicle, we are not just providing transportation; we are enhancing mobility, independence, and opportunities for the beneficiaries of the Jairos Jiri Association. This minibus holds immense potential for various uses that will directly benefit your organization and the communities you serve.

He added that,the vehicle can be utilized for transportation to medical appointments, ensuring individuals have reliable access to essential healthcare services. It will facilitate educational outings, allowing trips to schools, training centres, and workshops that are vital for personal development and learning.

The minibus will also support community events, providing a means to participate in local gatherings and fostering a sense of inclusion. Additionally, it will assist in transporting necessary supplies and support materials to Jairos Jiri Centres and help Jairos Jiri pupils attend social activities and gatherings that promote interaction and integration within the community.Our hope is that this minibus will facilitate easier access to essential services, support programs, and community activities, thereby advancing the Association’s noble mission.