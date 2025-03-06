Usd $15million Two Storey Mall Set To Be constructed in Harare

ZimBho App Invites Tourism & Investment

ZimBho Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Application that markets the country as a safe tourist destination has invited tourism and investment opportunities to the country.

An investor alluded to ZimBho the local application as being behind their decision to return home after almost two decades having migrated their business from Zimbabwe during Zimbabwe’s harshest economic downturn of 2008.The returnees are bringing a two-story mall bringing a unique shopping experience to the locals.

“We are excited to introduce a mall that will showcase the best of local and international brands,” said Prof Jaricha, behind the company which was on a 17-year hiatus after relocating to South Africa in 2008.

“We are using this project as a way of reintegrating into the Zimbabwe economy and we hope that this will influence other investors to follow suit,” he said.

The returning investors said the two-story mall would bring a unique shopping experience blend that is of international standards.Zimbabwe stands to benefit from the SA-Based Conglomerate by Building a U.S.$15m Mall in Harare.

The South African-based conglomerate CJ Global Express Group Unlimited is anticipating to build the state-of-the-art mall in Sandton Hydon Park, west of the capital city of Harare creating close to 5000 jobs for the locals.