Southern African Parliamentarians & NPAZ Sign MOU Following Cyber Crime Proceeds Forfeiture

By Ross Moyo

The Southern African Parliamentarians (SAPNAC) against corruption yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) boss, Justice Matanda-Moyo representative who said the partnership with SAPNAC marks a significant step forward in fighting corruption with success that has seen proceeds from mainly cyber crime produced.

Parliamentarian and SAPNAC deputy chair from Mozambique, Mupita Mazoka praised the NPA’s expertise and undertaking.

“With the numbers and what we have seen we can surely say NPA is becoming a formidable force in fighting corruption within the region,” she said.

By Ross Moyo

This according to the NPA saw the recovery of ill-gotten wealth including millions from online and cyber wellfare.

National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) recovered US$100 million in 2024 through forfeiture iand preservation orders across the Magistrates Court and the High Court, surpassing its initial target of US$35 million for asset recovery, the Prosecutor General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has said.

These amounts and figures revealed at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the NPAZ and the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC) in Harare yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of Justice Matanda-Moyo, Deputy Prosecutor General Nelson Mutsonziwa said: “We recovered a total of US$93,500,000 through forfeiture and preservation orders across the Magistrates Court and High Court. We surpassed our ambitious target of US$35,000,000 for asset recovery in 2024.”

“In 2024, we achieved an impressive 88.88 percent clearance rate for corruption and high-profile cases that were prosecuted in the High Court. We are also making significant strides in the Magistrates Court, with a 45.65 percent clearance rate for corruption cases for the just ended year,.

The former and inaugural Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson now at helm of NPA, Matanda-Moyo is also current president of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Southern Africa (ARINSA) has leveraged this position to significantly enhance regional collaboration and collective capacity for asset recovery where Africa is finding its foot.

“Our strengthened collaborative efforts within ARINSA yielded significant results last year, including the successful recovery and repatriation of a helicopter from Victoria Falls back to Zambia,” she revealed.

“The helicopter, acquired with stolen state funds by a former Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscores our commitment to cross-border asset recovery.

“Furthermore, our Asset Forfeiture Unit successfully repatriated US$5 million stolen from National Foods Zimbabwe and concealed in South Africa, as well as R13 million embezzled from Chinhoyi University of Technology.”

These figures, Justice Matanda-Moyo added, underscore the NPAZ’s commitment to not only prosecuting corruption within Zimbabwe’s borders, but also actively recovering the proceeds of crime.