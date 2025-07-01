STARLINK Reactivates in Nigeria after halt – Nigerian Communications Commission

By Ross Moyo

Elon Musk’s Starlink has resumed Nigerian activations after regulatory pause according to the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Starlink, the satellite internet provider owned by the billionaire Mogul and world’s richest man Musk’s SpaceX, has resumed new customer activations in Nigeria, following an expansion of its network capacity and a regulatory pause that halted residential orders late last year.

The internet firm with over 60,000 subscribers suspended new orders for its residential internet kits across Africa’s most populous nation in November 2024. Customers attempting to make purchases on the company’s website were informed that activations were on hold pending regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

This term “activation” refers to the process through which customers order, receive, and install Starlink’s satellite hardware, typically a dish, and then connect to the company’s satellite network to begin using internet service. The suspension meant new users were unable to complete this onboarding process.

Starlink has now resumed activations and expanded its bandwidth capacity to serve more users, particularly in high-demand zones, following infrastructure upgrades.