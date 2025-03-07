Computer Society of Zimbabwe Pushes For Women Inclusion in ICT

The President of the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ), Freddy Ndlovu, says more women and girls must be given opportunities to participate in the ICT sector. Speaking at the Women in ICT Conference today, Ndlovu said societal norms have historically sidelined girls from technology education, severely limiting their career prospects. However, CSZ is making strides to change this narrative, with women now constituting 60% of its secretariat staff and increasing their presence in leadership roles through council elections.

Ndlovu shared the need to challenge the idea that ICT is not for women, adding, “A girl can do what a man can do.” To address gender disparities, CSZ has launched initiatives like the Women in ICT chapter and partnerships with the Girls in STEM program and the Ministry of ICT.

The organization is also working to dismantle cultural and institutional barriers. Ndlovu pointed out that girls are often discouraged from pursuing STEM fields due to traditional gender roles and biases. He mentioned prejudices faced by women during job interviews, such as assumptions about their ability to balance work and family responsibilities.

“You find that as they actually grow up or they are growing up as girls, they are then sidelined in terms of going to school. You know, what used to happen way before and us as parents are some of the people who actually caused that in terms of sidelining them and leaving them to do, you know, easier and you know, smaller roles which actually are not going to take them to ICT.”

Through platforms like the Women in ICT Conference, CSZ aims to provide women and girls with the tools and encouragement to break these barriers.

This year’s event, the third of its kind, highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving gender parity within the ICT sector. While progress has been made, the discussions underscore the need for sustained efforts to create an environment where women and girls can thrive in technology and leadership.