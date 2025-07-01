Hwange Unit 7 & 8 Produces 11 082 Gigawatt-hours in 2024 up from 10 096 Gigawatt-hours 2023

By Ross Moyo

In a development trajectory on Zimbabwe’s electrical grid, Hwange Units 7 & 8 generated 11,082 Gigawatt-hours in 2024, an increase from 10,096 Gigawatt-hours in 2023. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) reported that this increase in energy supply from the two units resulted in reduced electricity imports for the country in 2024. The Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project, which included the addition of Unit 7 and Unit 8, was commissioned in August 2023.

Hwange units are a Chinese-funded power project providing main energy source for Zimbabwe in 2024 according to ZERA.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said in its 2024 annual report that a “total of 11,082 gigawatt-hours (GWh) was delivered into the country’s transmission system in 2024, up from 10,096 GWh in 2023.”

“Annual energy supply shows that Hwange 7 and 8 power stations are the dominant energy supply source in 2024, contributing 4,918 GWh,” ZERA noted in the report.

ZERA added that increased energy supply from the two units resulted in reduced electricity imports for the country in 2024.

Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project was commissioned, approximately 780 km from Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, in August 2023.

Sinohydro, a Chinese firm undertook the expansion, adding two new generators, Unit 7 and Unit 8, to the existing six units at the power plant.