Drones Aid in Takedown of 41 Drug Lords as Zimbabwe Steps Up War on Narcotics

By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has bolstered the fight against drug trafficking by donating five surveillance drones to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID). This strategic intervention has significantly enhanced CID’s operational capabilities, leading to the successful conviction of 41 drug kingpins.

Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere shared these developments during a Cabinet briefing on the government’s progress in combating drug and substance abuse from March 12 to June 2, 2025.

“As part of efforts under the supply reduction pillar, the CID received five drones from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for use in surveillance operations, particularly at border posts,” Dr. Muswere announced. “During this period, 41 drug lords were identified, publicly named, and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 months to 15 years.”

The intensified crackdown also included 206 anti-drug raids nationwide, resulting in the dismantling of 39 illicit drug operations and the arrest of 1,445 suspects. Meanwhile, the Liquor Licensing Board inspected 461 establishments, with 32 unlicensed premises fined US$40 each.

Recognizing the root causes of substance abuse, the government has also ramped up preventive measures targeting youth empowerment. Dr. Muswere emphasized the role of socio-economic initiatives in steering young people away from drugs.

Between March and June, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training reached 212,426 youths through various outreach and empowerment programs. These included training in leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Additionally, 17,349 youths benefited from economic empowerment projects such as fish farming, the Mbire Goat Project, the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme, and financial support through Empower Bank and the Tonganyika Trust