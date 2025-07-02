Starlink Accounts for 83% of Internet Usage as Zimbabwe’s Bandwidth Increases by 203%

Zimbabwe’s used incoming international internet bandwidth rose by 202.90% in the first quarter of 2025, climbing from 889,102 Mbps to 2,693,127 Mbps, according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). The increase was largely driven by Starlink, which accounted for 83% of all used incoming capacity.

Outgoing bandwidth also increased by 131.43%, reaching 393,323 Mbps, reflecting a sharp rise in digital activity across the country and increased dependence on international internet access.

The report noted that while major providers such as Liquid and TelOne maintained their existing capacity levels, smaller operators like Powertel and Dandemutande made notable upgrades. Powertel increased its equipped capacity by 84.50%, while Dandemutande recorded a 34.75% rise.

By Ruvarashe Gora

According to POTRAZ report, operators with smaller market shares are making the most aggressive infrastructure moves. “This reflects the urgency to keep pace with growing demand, especially with the entry of satellite-based providers.”

Despite the spike in usage, equipped international bandwidth grew by only 2.29%, from 1,401,746 Mbps to 1,433,865 Mbps, suggesting that infrastructure is not expanding at the same pace as consumption.

Liquid remains the leading provider with 80.20% of total equipped international capacity, followed by TelOne at 13.60%. However, Starlink’s growing footprint is reshaping Zimbabwe’s connectivity landscape, especially in underserved areas.