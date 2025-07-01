NetOne Records 5.23% Data Growth in Q1 2025

NetOne’s mobile internet and data traffic grew by 5.23% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 21.56 petabytes (PB), up from 20.49 PB recorded in the previous quarter, according to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The growth reflects increasing demand for internet services driven by smartphone penetration, social media usage, and digital content consumption.

According to POTRAZ Q1 2025 sector performance report, the increase in mobile internet and data traffic is largely attributed to the growing use of smart devices and the rising popularity of data-driven platforms.

By Ruvarashe Gora

While NetOne recorded growth in traffic volume, the report also showed that its internet/data market share slightly declined by 2.16 percentage points during the same period.

Overall, mobile internet/data traffic across all networks rose by 17.31%, from 97.19 PB in Q4 2024 to 114.02 PB in Q1 2025. The upward trend highlights continued digital transformation and shifting consumer habits in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the report also revealed a decline in roaming data traffic. NetOne’s inbound roaming traffic dropped by 24.65%, while outbound roaming declined by 45.47%, mirroring reduced international movement and data usage across borders.

Data consumption has been on a steady rise over the past year, with total mobile data traffic nearly doubling from 58.44 PB in Q1 2024 to 114.02 PB in Q1 202, indicating the growing role of connectivity in everyday life.