Scott Sakupwanya’s Soccer Team Scottland On Verge of Premier League Qualification

By Ross Moyo

Mabvuku Tafara Member of Parliament Scott Sakupwanya owned￼Scottland football club is on the Verge of Premier League Qualification according to results on the pitch as confirmed by coach Genesis Mangombe who is thrilled his tema’s resilience and never dying spirit.This after Scottland put relegated DZ Royal Stars to the sword with a 5-1 thumping at Rufaro stadium in Harare.Goals from Denver Mukamba, Jacob Nyakope, Ronald Pfumbidzai, King Nadolo, and Allan Gahadzikwa were enough to give Scottland the huge victory they had sought.



Ronald Makoni scored the consolation goal for DZ Royal.

The Coach said that his side will keep their momentum in search of their maiden sole ticket to the Premiership.

“I am very happy with the win, the boys showed great fighting spirit,’’ said Mangombe.

According to the gaffer, Scottland is already turning the tide in the Nothern Region Soccer League (NRSL) race HAVING SCORED

five goals WHICH ENSURED each payer got an extra US$1 000 in lien with a pledge from Scottland president Pedzisai “Scott’’ Sakupwanya.



Coach Mangombe said it was a good strategy to motivate the team.

“It was a very good strategy. Everyone needed the money.

“The boys were training very well and I knew that we were going to score goals.

“It’s still a long way, we still have nine points to play for and it’s not going to be easy.

“But if we need to win the championship, we have to win all our remaining games and the boys are managing to score which is positive,’’ he said.

The coach also added that they are anticipating the outcome of their abandoned game against Karoi.

“We have to wait and see but we thought the ruling was out already but we don’t know what’s delaying the outcome’’.

Mukamba opened the scoring in the third minute after being set by Leeroy Mavhunga.

Nyakope grabbed the second of the eighth minute.

Pfumbidzai made it the third in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Scottland missed several chances to extend their lead with Cleopas Dube failing to hit the target with the keeper to beat in the 52nd minute followed by Nadolo and Mavhunga.The Northern Region Soccer League leaders MWOS dropped crucial points when playing a goalless draw at Black Mambas at Mkushi Academy grounds yesterday being Scottland’s biggest rivals yet MWOS now sit very uncomfortably, enjoying just a point’s advantage over resurgent Scottland.

Sakupwanya’s team is still awaiting the boardroom outcome of their ill-fated encounter against Karoi United at Chikangwe.



As anticipated, if, Scottland end up being awarded the three points from that ill-fated match, that means the Mabvuku-based will seize control of the race with only three games before the season comes to an end.

The Scottland coach Genesis Mangombe meanwhile remains in a happy mood after yesterday’s result though opting to remain focused on themselves while his MWOS counterpart Lloyd Mutasa is still hopeful that they can withstand the heat and remain at the top of the table.