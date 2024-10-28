Second Republic Rolls Gender Equality Bill

By Ross Moyo The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Commissioner Obert Matshalaga has complemented government in consulting with a vital cog of parties who can assist in the legislation’s drafting of the Gender Equality bill. Speaking on the sidelines of the national stakeholder consultative meeting on the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls in Harare recently, the ZGC Commissioner said, “We are currently consulting with the relevant stakeholders, plus we are seeking guidance from the consultants who can adapt the legislation for us,” The Second Republic through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Chief Director Lian Matsika-Takaendesa who is in charge of Gender Policy Planning and Programme confirmed consultations have started. The AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, saw the Gender Policy Planning and Programme Chief director put weight on government’s initiative, “As a ministry, we know that it has come out from different stakeholders that we should come up with a Gender Equality Act as a country which will improve the way we mainstream gender in all public and private sector spheres,” she said. “We are now in the process of consulting different stakeholders on what they want the Bill to touch on, but we are also in the process of looking for partners who are able to come out to fund the processes of consultation.” Chief Director Matsika-Takaendesa said, the process will encompass everyone starting from the village level up to central government where the Bill will be enacted. “So, this is not about ministries working alone, because we believe in working with different partners and also the communities themselves, and the women in the communities, the girls in the communities, the chiefs who are also the custodians of our culture,” she added. “We want to bring all the stakeholders together to consult and lobby for the development of the Bill.” Drafting a Gender Equality Bill will guarantee 50 percent female representation in all sectors of the economy as a big step in promoting women’s rights and empowerment. This Bill will guarantee support and safeguard women’s interests in various aspects of life after t he Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development began the consultations with local authorities, civil society organisations and community leaders among other stakeholders.