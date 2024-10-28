Steward Bank Pivots Digital Products, As Revamped Visa Debit Card Consolidating Position

By Ross Moyo

Steward bank continues to ride on digitalisation for growth after the Bank Pivoted Digital Products, like its Revamped Visa Debit Card Consolidating its position on the market.This means according to the Bank, the local banking industry continues to digitalise, whilst it takes advantage of digital space leveraging the trends to consolidate its leading position in the Visa Card payments space and use of digital products and platforms.

Courage Mashavave its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the bank had already pivoted digital products, such as the revamped Visa Debit Card, which it launched in July 2024, to further consolidate its leadership position and accommodate the changing consumer habits and trends.

“The modern-day customer has become extremely aware of the technology-driven options at their disposal given the high mobile penetration rate in the country and has evolved to desire products that cater to their unique needs and attributes whilst bringing convenience and simplicity.

“The bank continues to pioneer digital bank solutions that are more convenient, accessible, and personalised in nature,” he said in a statement of financials for the half-year to August 31, 2024.

Mashavave added that, the bank enhanced its Square Mobile application, adding key billers to offer its customers an array of services, thereby effectively reducing customer effort.

The Steward boss also said the bank launched the infinite Visa credit card, which provides flexibility and convenience, offering various benefits, including access to airport lounges and discounts at hotels and car rental services.

“The advent of these products enables foreign currency to be used through formal channels as well as ultimately reducing the risk associated with cash transactions,” he said.