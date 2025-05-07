Schweppes Holdings Appoints Muchenje Managing Director

Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited has appointed Stanley Muchenje as its new Managing Director, officially assuming the role on May 1, 2025. This appointment follows the retirement of Charles Msipa, who stepped down at the end of April after 20 years leading the company.

Muchenje, a seasoned executive, joins Schweppes with an extensive background in the beverage industry. Before his appointment, he led African Distillers (Afdis), a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company, since 2021, his career began at Delta Beverages in 1997, where he rose through senior roles in sales, distribution, and marketing.

Schweppes Board Chairman Vulindlela Ndlovu officially announced Muchenje’s appointment, expressing confidence in his leadership. With Muchenje at the helm, Schweppes is poised for a new era of growth and success.