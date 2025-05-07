DRC becomes latest African nation to embrace Starlink

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced on Friday that it has granted a license to Elon Musk’s Starlink, making it the latest African country to approve the satellite internet service.

Starlink is expected to begin operations in the country soon. With only about 30% of the population having internet access as of 2023, according to the International Telecommunication Union, the war-torn nation faces significant connectivity challenges.

The Congolese government had initially resisted granting Starlink access, with military officials expressing concern that the service could be exploited by rebel groups, including the Rwandan-backed M23, which has expanded its control in eastern Congo this year, according to Reuters.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In March 2024, the Congolese Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority declared Starlink usage illegal, warning that violators would face sanctions.

The recent approval now adds Congo to a growing list of African nations embracing Starlink. Since launching in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, in January 2023, the satellite internet provider has extended its services to at least 18 African nations.

In just the first four months of 2025, Guinea-Bissau became the fifth country to approve Starlink. Last month, Lesotho granted a 10-year operational license, while Somalia also gave its nod, following similar approvals in Niger in March and Liberia in January.

Starlink is also eyeing expansion into neighbouring Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni announced on Tuesday that he had a productive meeting with company representatives.

Despite its rapid expansion, Starlink has encountered regulatory challenges in parts of Africa. Notably, the service is still unavailable in South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized nation.