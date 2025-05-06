Zoho Corp Announces US$15 Million Investment in Zimbabwe’s Digital Transformation

Global cloud technology giant Zoho Corp is set to inject US$15 million into Zimbabwe to accelerate technology adoption and digital transformation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The investment will be officially unveiled at the inaugural Zimbabwe Digital Week 2025, scheduled to take place from May 5–7, 2025, at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The Zimbabwe Digital Week 2025 is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Loita Business in conjunction with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Zimbabwe, Smart Africa, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Digital Council Africa, and Invest Africa.

The event aims to convene local, regional, and global leaders from government, business, and international organizations to foster collaboration and advance Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

The Regional Head of Zoho Africa, Andrew Bourne, stated that Zoho Corp has been operating in Zimbabwe for the past five years and is committed to bolstering the nation’s economic sustainability and its ambitious digitalization objectives.

“We believe Zimbabwe offers attractive opportunities for growth and expansion. “Zoho’s fundamental vision is led by efforts to make innovative solutions accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes. With this at the core, we allocate necessary resources to cater to these rapidly growing markets to empower more people and organizations.”

Established 29 years ago, Zoho Corp boasts a global workforce of approximately 15,000 employees and serves 100 million registered users across over 50 countries with its suite of over 55 business applications.

These applications cater to various critical business functions, including sales support, marketing, human resources, payments, and finance.

According to Bourne, Zoho currently has over half a million registered organizations as paying customers worldwide.

The institution has also been increasingly collaborating with government entities and public sector institutions both in Africa and globally.

Bourne has emphasized the company’s strategic focus on the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

“Over the next year, we aim to continue leading the way in the MEA to make Africa our No. 1 market in the region while allocating necessary resources to help achieve the Government objective of having a fully digitalised, upper-middle income economy.

“Our mission is to help Zimbabwe achieve its digital transformation goals by lowering the technical barriers to entry for the SMEs and enterprise business community,” Bourne added.

The US$15 million investment by Zoho is expected to power Zimbabwe’s digital transformation initiatives, addressing specific market needs, including localization features, compatibility, and compliance with government and financial regulations.