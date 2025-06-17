Microfinance lnstitutions Urged To Align With Cybersecurity Regulations

Information Communications Technologies, Postal and Courier services minister Tatenda Mavetera urged Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) to align with the government’s cybersecurity regulations, highlighting the need to protect sensitive data against cyber threats.

“As the finance sector handles sensitive data, it is imperative that we secure this information against cyber threats,” she said.

She was speaking during the 3rd Microfinance Technology Summit in Harare the summit organized by the Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (ZAMFI) and the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR), brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of financial technology.

Mavetera further called on MFIs to appoint Data Protection Officers and provide regular cybersecurity training to their staff. “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and we must work together to create a safer, more secure financial ecosystem,” she said. Hon. Mavetera concluded with a call to action: “Let’s collaborate for a cyber-secure future for Zimbabwe.”

The summit featured remarks from His Excellency J. Musoni, Ambassador of Rwanda! to Zimbabwe, and Dr. J. Chipika, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Ambassador Musoni praised Zimbabwe’s leadership in the region, while Dr. Chipika commended ZAMFI and AMIR for organizing a summit that promotes financial inclusion through technology. She also requested that technological advancement documents be tabled in vernacular languages to include the elderly in the community.

The summit highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of financial technology in Zimbabwe and beyond.