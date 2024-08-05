Salutem International Medical Fund A Game Changer; ICT Minister

Information Communication Technologies minister Tatenda Mavetera remarked local medical aid service provider, Salutem International Medical Fund for unveiling the first Visa and ZimSwitch-enabled medical aid card in Zimbabwe which facilitates real-time claims processing and settlement, ensuring that service providers receive immediate payment.

Speaking during the launch Mavetera said, “ Salutem International medical fund transactional medical aid card allows members to claim and pay services swiftly and greater innovation must be deployed to lower the uni8ts of cost of production, enhance information exchange and transaction.

This development will also further help our economists in lowering transaction costs developing new value chains while strengthening solutions to help our 8health services with ICT fully digitalizing to revolutionize our access to medical facilities”.

According to the company, this medical aid card will offer seamless access to healthcare services both domestically and internationally and its vision is to provide global access to healthcare through innovative funding.